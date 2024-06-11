Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAIR Profile: Capt. (sel) Jerry Timog

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD., MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Steven Kays 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    I got a phone call from one of my friends and he said, "Hey, Jerry, congratulations! You’ve been selected for captain.” I didn't realize then that I had made history by being the first Philippine-born and Subic Bay naval recruit to become a captain in my community.

