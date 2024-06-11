Soldiers with the 106th Engineer Detachment (Quarry) of the Wisconsin National Guard work on a troop project June 7, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., using heavy equipment. The engineers coordinated the special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024, and had to prepare the area with heavy equipment. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927385
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-OK556-8131
|Filename:
|DOD_110380712
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 106th Engineer Detachment Soldiers operate heavy equipment for troop project at Fort McCoy, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
