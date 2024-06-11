video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This PSA provides an insight into what Vet Centers offer military Veterans and service members. They provide a wide range of free social and psychological services, such as for PTSD, marriage, and sexual trauma counseling. Vet Center counselors, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are ready to assist with the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition-after trauma.