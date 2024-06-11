Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Vet Centers Offer

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    This PSA provides an insight into what Vet Centers offer military Veterans and service members. They provide a wide range of free social and psychological services, such as for PTSD, marriage, and sexual trauma counseling. Vet Center counselors, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are ready to assist with the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition-after trauma.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927371
    VIRIN: 240515-A-MN148-8110
    Filename: DOD_110380634
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    This work, What Vet Centers Offer, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marriage
    counseling
    mst
    Vet Center
    Kerry Wright
    Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

