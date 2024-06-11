Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927343" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Kentucky Guardsmen from the 149th Signal Co and HSC 149th MEB support the 38th Infantry Division during the Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 11, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.