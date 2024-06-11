Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Kentucky Guardsmen from the 149th Signal Co and HSC 149th MEB support the 38th Infantry Division during the Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 11, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927343
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-OX664-1020
    Filename: DOD_110380338
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Kentucky Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard
    149th MEB

