    2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow - 49th Medical Group

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Routh, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, speaks about medical procedures during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, 2024. Holloman opened its gates to everyone in the general public to enjoy a variety of aircraft and STEM and local food vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    New Mexico
    Airshow
    Holloman AFB
    Legacy of Liberty

