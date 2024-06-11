Up to $50,000 for new recruits in Armament and Weapons career fields

138th Fighter Wing Munitions Systems career field offers up to $50,000 for new recruits, June 6, 2024, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Up to $50,000 for new recruits in Armament and Weapons fields. Even prior service can qualify for bonuses up to $75,000! (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
|06.12.2024
|06.13.2024 10:04
|PSA
|927335
|240612-Z-UN332-1001
|DOD_110380143
|00:00:29
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
