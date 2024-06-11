Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing Munitions Systems career field offers up to $50,000 for new recruits, June 6, 2024, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Up to $50,000 for new recruits in Armament and Weapons fields. Even prior service can qualify for bonuses up to $75,000! (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927335
    VIRIN: 240612-Z-UN332-1001
    Filename: DOD_110380143
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Up to $50,000 for new recruits in Armament and Weapons career fields, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    138th Fighter Wing
    new recruit
    2W0XX Munitions Systems
    2W1XX Aircraft Armament Systems
    Enlistment Bonuses

