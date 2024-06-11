DMC Community Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Darby Military Community enjoyed a great organizational day today, filled with music, games and great food! Everyone enjoyed mingling and relaxing under the Tuscan sun!
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    U.S Army
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether

