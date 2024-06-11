DMC Community Day

Darby Military Community enjoyed a great organizational day today, filled with music, games and great food! Everyone enjoyed mingling and relaxing under the Tuscan sun!
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927310
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-IG394-1001
|PIN:
|240612
|Filename:
|DOD_110379925
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
