Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Combat Logistics Battalion 13 Conducts Blood Drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KATUU, PALAU

    06.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a blood drive at the Role II Medical Battalion Aid Station in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force routinely deploy forward to the Indo-Pacific, cooperating with allies and partners, reaffirming U.S. resolve and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927290
    VIRIN: 240608-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379483
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP KATUU, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Combat Logistics Battalion 13 Conducts Blood Drive, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Valiant Shield 24, IMEFSummerSeries, VS24, INDOPACOM, Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT