Valiant Shield 24: Combat Logistics Battalion 13 Conducts Blood Drive

U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a blood drive at the Role II Medical Battalion Aid Station in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force routinely deploy forward to the Indo-Pacific, cooperating with allies and partners, reaffirming U.S. resolve and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)