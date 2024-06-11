Ramstein 1v1 showcases NATO fighter capabilities, partnerships (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa hosted Ramstein 1v1, a simulated basic fighter maneuvers exercise showcasing 37 fighter jets from nine NATO countries in the skies above Ramstein Air Base, June 6, 2024. The pinnacle of nine months of preparation, execution of Ramstein 1v1 was inspired by the U.S. Navy Top Gun Strike Fighters Tactics Course with the goal of enhancing partnership and trust amongst allies, while displaying premier (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)