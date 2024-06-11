Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein 1v1 showcases NATO fighter capabilities, partnerships (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa hosted Ramstein 1v1, a simulated basic fighter maneuvers exercise showcasing 37 fighter jets from nine NATO countries in the skies above Ramstein Air Base, June 6, 2024. The pinnacle of nine months of preparation, execution of Ramstein 1v1 was inspired by the U.S. Navy Top Gun Strike Fighters Tactics Course with the goal of enhancing partnership and trust amongst allies, while displaying premier (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:09:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    NATO
    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    exercise
    fighters

