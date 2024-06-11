Osan AB hosts peninsula's AFRC recruiter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Patton, 349th Air Mobility Wing in-service recruiter, briefs active duty U.S. military members on how to transition to the Air Force Reserve Command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10, 2024. Patton is the dedicated AFRC recruiter for the ROK, as well as covering Guam and Japan. As an in-service recruiter, he guides service members on their process of transitioning to the AFRC, offering alternative pathways for members to continue serving in the U.S. military beyond active duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)