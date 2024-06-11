Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan AB hosts peninsula's AFRC recruiter

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Patton, 349th Air Mobility Wing in-service recruiter, briefs active duty U.S. military members on how to transition to the Air Force Reserve Command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10, 2024. Patton is the dedicated AFRC recruiter for the ROK, as well as covering Guam and Japan. As an in-service recruiter, he guides service members on their process of transitioning to the AFRC, offering alternative pathways for members to continue serving in the U.S. military beyond active duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927276
    VIRIN: 240510-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379238
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    This work, Osan AB hosts peninsula's AFRC recruiter, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    AFRC
    Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    51st FW

