U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Patton, 349th Air Mobility Wing in-service recruiter, briefs active duty U.S. military members on how to transition to the Air Force Reserve Command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10, 2024. Patton is the dedicated AFRC recruiter for the ROK, as well as covering Guam and Japan. As an in-service recruiter, he guides service members on their process of transitioning to the AFRC, offering alternative pathways for members to continue serving in the U.S. military beyond active duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 01:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927276
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110379238
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan AB hosts peninsula's AFRC recruiter, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
