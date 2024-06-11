Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Friendship Bowling Tournament

    JAPAN

    06.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the Sasebo Friendship Bowling Tournament on June 9th. Bowlers from Sasebo City Hall, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, Sasebo Coast Guard, Nagasaki Prefectural Government, Sasebo Defense Office, and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry came together and participated in the event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927275
    VIRIN: 240609-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379200
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Sasebo Friendship Bowling Tournament, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Community
    Partnership

