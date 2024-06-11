Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the Sasebo Friendship Bowling Tournament on June 9th. Bowlers from Sasebo City Hall, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, Sasebo Coast Guard, Nagasaki Prefectural Government, Sasebo Defense Office, and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry came together and participated in the event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
