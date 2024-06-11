video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927275" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the Sasebo Friendship Bowling Tournament on June 9th. Bowlers from Sasebo City Hall, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, Sasebo Coast Guard, Nagasaki Prefectural Government, Sasebo Defense Office, and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry came together and participated in the event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)