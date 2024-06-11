Army Reserve Soldiers sling load B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 861st Quartermaster Company, TAD (Tactical Air Drop) prepare a M149 water trailer for sling load pickup by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Combat Support Training Exercise 24-01, on June 5, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The CSTX is a large-scale Combat Support Training Exercise that helps Army Reserve units train and prepare to deploy with capable, combat-ready, and lethal firepower in support of the Army and joint partners worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Britton Spencer)