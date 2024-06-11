Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers sling load B-roll

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Britton Spencer 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 861st Quartermaster Company, TAD (Tactical Air Drop) prepare a M149 water trailer for sling load pickup by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Combat Support Training Exercise 24-01, on June 5, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The CSTX is a large-scale Combat Support Training Exercise that helps Army Reserve units train and prepare to deploy with capable, combat-ready, and lethal firepower in support of the Army and joint partners worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Britton Spencer)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927274
    VIRIN: 240605-A-NC804-1744
    Filename: DOD_110379080
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers sling load B-roll, by SPC Britton Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sling load
    Army Reserve
    358th PAD
    861st Quartermaster Company
    Exercise News Day
    CSTX 24-01

