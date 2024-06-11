Army Reserve Soldiers sling load B-roll

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 861st Quartermaster Company, TAD (Tactical Air Drop) prepare a M149 water trailer for sling load pickup by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Combat Support Training Exercise 24-01, on June 5, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The CSTX is a large-scale Combat Support Training Exercise that helps Army Reserve units train and prepare to deploy with capable, combat-ready, and lethal firepower in support of the Army and joint partners worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Britton Spencer)
