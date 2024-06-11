Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Desalinization

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Sgt. Herculano Dennis, with the 288th Quartermaster Company, explains the benefits of water desalinization during CSTX 24-01, at Camp Pendleton, California, on 10 June 2024. CSTX 24-01 is a Combat Support Training Exercise that ensures America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and equipped at the scale and speed required to support the joint force, multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927270
    VIRIN: 240612-A-OK315-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379021
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: VICTORIA, TEXAS, US

    This work, Water Desalinization, by SSG Joshua Hillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    358th PAD
    Exercise News Day
    Fort Hunter Ligett
    CSTX 24-01
    288th QM

