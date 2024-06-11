U.S. Army Sgt. Herculano Dennis, with the 288th Quartermaster Company, explains the benefits of water desalinization during CSTX 24-01, at Camp Pendleton, California, on 10 June 2024. CSTX 24-01 is a Combat Support Training Exercise that ensures America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and equipped at the scale and speed required to support the joint force, multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 01:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927270
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-OK315-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110379021
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|VICTORIA, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Desalinization, by SSG Joshua Hillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
