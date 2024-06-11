video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Herculano Dennis, with the 288th Quartermaster Company, explains the benefits of water desalinization during CSTX 24-01, at Camp Pendleton, California, on 10 June 2024. CSTX 24-01 is a Combat Support Training Exercise that ensures America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and equipped at the scale and speed required to support the joint force, multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman)