    Bersama Warrior 24 | The Act of Planning is Everything

    MALAYSIA

    06.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army LTC Peter Gustafson, Combined Planning Group One Lead and LTC Andy Collins, Combined Planning Group Two Lead, describe the process of presenting an attack plan to a commander and adjusting according to their recommendations and critiques, at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense, June 11, 2023. This part of the exercise is essential to achieving a better outcome during the wargaming stage. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    VIRIN: 240612-N-XP917-1566
    Filename: DOD_110378898
    Location: MY

    This work, Bersama Warrior 24 | The Act of Planning is Everything, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM, USARPAC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia, Washington National Guard, US Army

