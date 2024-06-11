Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Piano Recital PACUP

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240524-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 24, 2024) A Pacific Update highlighting Holocaust survivor Janos Cegledy's visit to Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Holocaust

