Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Operations Training Group hosts Fast Rope Masters Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, complete Fast Rope Masters Course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2024. The FRMC qualifies Marines to maintain and utilize fast rope equipment for rotary winged and tilt-rotor aircraft insertions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927256
    VIRIN: 240604-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110378825
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Operations Training Group hosts Fast Rope Masters Course, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    Fast Rope
    Training
    EOTG
    Expeditionary Operations Training Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT