U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, complete Fast Rope Masters Course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2024. The FRMC qualifies Marines to maintain and utilize fast rope equipment for rotary winged and tilt-rotor aircraft insertions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927256
|VIRIN:
|240604-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110378825
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Expeditionary Operations Training Group hosts Fast Rope Masters Course, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training
