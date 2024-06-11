Chaplains Learn to Rappel in the Jungle Warfare Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force chaplains are trained to rappel during a Jungle Religious Ministry course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance their religious ministry skills while operating in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)