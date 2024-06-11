Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USN Adversary Logo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    USN Adversary Logo
    By Timothy Klanderud
    Tactical Support Wing and fly the Adversary Role against the NAWDC schools. NAWDC also has 28 F-16 A/B/C/D's Blocks 15/32.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927242
    VIRIN: 240612-D-KF756-4206
    Filename: DOD_110378766
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USN Adversary Logo, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Fallon
    F-16
    adversary
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT