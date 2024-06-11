Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Carter Lake Elementary School holds their annual Camp Eagle event for students to learn about the various military units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 6, 2024. Volunteers from various units and base organizations attend the Camp Eagle event to teach students about different military careers and support organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)