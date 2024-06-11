Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Carter Lake Elementary School holds their annual Camp Eagle event for students to learn about the various military units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 6, 2024. Volunteers from various units and base organizations attend the Camp Eagle event to teach students about different military careers and support organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927235
    VIRIN: 240606-F-SK889-1190
    Filename: DOD_110378702
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Eagle
    McChord Air Museum
    Carter Lake Elementary School
    62d Airlift Wing
    627th ABG

