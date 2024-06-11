Carter Lake Elementary School holds their annual Camp Eagle event for students to learn about the various military units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 6, 2024. Volunteers from various units and base organizations attend the Camp Eagle event to teach students about different military careers and support organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927235
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-SK889-1190
|Filename:
|DOD_110378702
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
