Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

U.S. Army paratrooper Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh with the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) visually recounts his experience to be a part of this historical anniversary, Normandy, France., June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|06.06.2024
|06.12.2024 18:52
|Package
|927229
|240611-A-FU327-1003
|DOD_110378642
|00:02:55
|FR
|1
|1
