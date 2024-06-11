Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army paratrooper Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh with the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) visually recounts his experience to be a part of this historical anniversary, Normandy, France., June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 18:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927229
    VIRIN: 240611-A-FU327-1003
    Filename: DOD_110378642
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FR

    US European Command
    Normandy France
    DDay 80
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    USACAPOC (ABN)
    982nd (Airborne) Combat Camera Company

