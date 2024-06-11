Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hospital Corpsman speech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Camacho with the Navy Medicine Training Support Center addresses a crowd in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, April 25, 2024. Camacho shared what it means to be a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927225
    VIRIN: 240425-N-FG822-2274
    Filename: DOD_110378486
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman speech, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Hospital Corpsman
    Navy Medicine Training Support Center
    NMTSC
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT