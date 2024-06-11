Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Camacho with the Navy Medicine Training Support Center addresses a crowd in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, April 25, 2024. Camacho shared what it means to be a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 17:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927225
|VIRIN:
|240425-N-FG822-2274
|Filename:
|DOD_110378486
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hospital Corpsman speech, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT