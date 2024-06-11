SGT Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and SSG Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed night-to-day land navigation as part of ASC's Best Warrior Competition on June 12 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927216
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-IK992-2480
|Filename:
|DOD_110378228
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition Night-to-Day Land Navigation Reel, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
