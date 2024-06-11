Guard members earn gender perspectives training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several National Guard members attended an Operationalizing Women, Peace and Security 100 course hosted at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., from May 7-10. The course is designed to provide foundational knowledge and practical skills for integrating gender considerations into peace and security operations. Throughout the week, Guardsmen learned via lectures, case studies, and practical exercises how to integrate these perspectives into peacekeeping missions and disaster response scenarios. The course focuses on the principles of the WPS agenda, emphasizing the critical role of women in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)