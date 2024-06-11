Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members earn gender perspectives training

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Several National Guard members attended an Operationalizing Women, Peace and Security 100 course hosted at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., from May 7-10. The course is designed to provide foundational knowledge and practical skills for integrating gender considerations into peace and security operations. Throughout the week, Guardsmen learned via lectures, case studies, and practical exercises how to integrate these perspectives into peacekeeping missions and disaster response scenarios. The course focuses on the principles of the WPS agenda, emphasizing the critical role of women in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 15:23
    Location: US

    This work, Guard members earn gender perspectives training, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gender
    National Guard
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    WPS100
    gender perspectives

