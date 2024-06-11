Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senegal MEDREX 2024

    SENEGAL

    06.12.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont National Guard led a multi-national medical exercise composed of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard, medical providers from the Austrian armed forces, and military medical providers from the Senegalese armed forces, who all worked alongside hospital teams located in Tambacounda, Kedougou, and Goudiry, in #senegal, which is located on the west coast of Africa, June, 2024. This MEDREX 2024 mission allows U.S., Austrian, and Senegalese teams to be integrated into these local hospitals, partnering directly with doctors, nurses, and staff in order to share medical knowledge, practice, and insights while helping out these local Senegalese communities.

    Vermont National Guard
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    New Hamsphire National Guard

