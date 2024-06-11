Senegal MEDREX 2024

The Vermont National Guard led a multi-national medical exercise composed of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard, medical providers from the Austrian armed forces, and military medical providers from the Senegalese armed forces, who all worked alongside hospital teams located in Tambacounda, Kedougou, and Goudiry, in #senegal, which is located on the west coast of Africa, June, 2024. This MEDREX 2024 mission allows U.S., Austrian, and Senegalese teams to be integrated into these local hospitals, partnering directly with doctors, nurses, and staff in order to share medical knowledge, practice, and insights while helping out these local Senegalese communities.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927203
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-FV499-4837
|Filename:
|DOD_110378016
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT