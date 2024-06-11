Savannah River Canons

Seventeen of the cannons found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible. The cannons are a significant find and tell a story about Savannah history, and getting them restored and eventually bringing them home to put on display at the Savannah History Museum for the public to see is important.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927194
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-GT965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377837
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
