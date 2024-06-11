Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah River Canons

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Seventeen of the cannons found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible. The cannons are a significant find and tell a story about Savannah history, and getting them restored and eventually bringing them home to put on display at the Savannah History Museum for the public to see is important.

    TAGS

    Michael Jordan
    Savannah District
    Savannah River
    Savannah History Museum
    Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab
    Revolutionary War Cannon

