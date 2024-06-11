68th DSSB Hosts Gunnery Qualification

Stage Coach Soldiers with the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a gunnery for Rough Rider Soldiers across 4th DSB starting May 29, 2024, on Fort Carson. (Video taken by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade PAO)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927188
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-WA425-4358
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377697
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
