    68th DSSB Hosts Gunnery Qualification

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Matthew Connor 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Stage Coach Soldiers with the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a gunnery for Rough Rider Soldiers across 4th DSB starting May 29, 2024, on Fort Carson. (Video taken by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade PAO)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927188
    VIRIN: 240602-A-WA425-4358
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110377697
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th DSSB Hosts Gunnery Qualification, by SPC Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Gunnery
    4DSB
    68DSSB

