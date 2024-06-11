Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Ripton ABD249 Shout-out

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Major Patrick Ripton, Charleston District Deputy Commander, wishes the Army a Happy 249th Birthday!

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 12:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927186
    VIRIN: 240523-O-GV764-2604
    Filename: DOD_110377685
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Ripton ABD249 Shout-out, by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Army Birthday
    USACE Charleston District
    USACE Charleston
    ABD249
    ABD249 Shout-out

