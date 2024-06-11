Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits engage in Harrell’s Devil Dog Dome which is objective 5 in the crucible using their Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Skills through Body Sparring and Pugil Stick Bouts. Recruits engage in intense body sparring and pugil stick bouts, as they showcase their close combat techniques that they learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927176
    VIRIN: 240606-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377541
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harrell's Devil Dog Dome, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

