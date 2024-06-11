Recruits engage in Harrell’s Devil Dog Dome which is objective 5 in the crucible using their Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Skills through Body Sparring and Pugil Stick Bouts. Recruits engage in intense body sparring and pugil stick bouts, as they showcase their close combat techniques that they learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927176
|VIRIN:
|240606-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377541
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
