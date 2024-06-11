Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Physician Offers Men's Health Awareness

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For Men’s Health Month, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital emphasizes comprehensive care for men, focusing on cardiovascular health, mental health, musculoskeletal injuries, and reproductive health. Our mission is to support men’s health at every stage of life. No matter your age, you can take simple steps to live a healthier life. Take charge of your well-being and schedule your preventive care screenings today!

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Howard

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:01
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

