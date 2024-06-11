For Men’s Health Month, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital emphasizes comprehensive care for men, focusing on cardiovascular health, mental health, musculoskeletal injuries, and reproductive health. Our mission is to support men’s health at every stage of life. No matter your age, you can take simple steps to live a healthier life. Take charge of your well-being and schedule your preventive care screenings today!
Video by Staff Sgt. John Howard
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 11:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927159
|VIRIN:
|240610-D-DQ133-8888
|Filename:
|DOD_110377285
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Physician Offers Men's Health Awareness, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT