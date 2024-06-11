BACH Physician Offers Men's Health Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For Men’s Health Month, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital emphasizes comprehensive care for men, focusing on cardiovascular health, mental health, musculoskeletal injuries, and reproductive health. Our mission is to support men’s health at every stage of life. No matter your age, you can take simple steps to live a healthier life. Take charge of your well-being and schedule your preventive care screenings today!



Video by Staff Sgt. John Howard