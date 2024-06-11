The NJROTC mission is to instill in U.S. high school students the values of citizenship, service to our country, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. For additional info on the NJROTC program, go to https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/NJROTC/.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927155
|VIRIN:
|240612-N-LY580-1001
|PIN:
|912558
|Filename:
|DOD_110377229
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT