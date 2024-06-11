Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The NJROTC mission is to instill in U.S. high school students the values of citizenship, service to our country, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. For additional info on the NJROTC program, go to https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/NJROTC/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927155
    VIRIN: 240612-N-LY580-1001
    PIN: 912558
    Filename: DOD_110377229
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT