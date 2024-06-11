Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Air Force special operations personnel conduct routine training in the Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (ROK) June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force personnel and the Ghostrider arrived in support of an ongoing joint, combined exchange training iteration with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927148
    VIRIN: 240612-F-HP405-7001
    Filename: DOD_110377121
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

    This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force special operations personnel conduct routine training in the Republic of Korea, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alliance
    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KaptchiKapshida

