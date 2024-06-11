U.S. Navy and Air Force special operations personnel conduct routine training in the Republic of Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (ROK) June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force personnel and the Ghostrider arrived in support of an ongoing joint, combined exchange training iteration with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)