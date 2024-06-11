A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (ROK) June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force personnel and the Ghostrider arrived in support of an ongoing joint, combined exchange training iteration with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927148
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-HP405-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377121
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force special operations personnel conduct routine training in the Republic of Korea, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
