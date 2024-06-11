Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Assumption of Command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley assumed command of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command June 7, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927147
    VIRIN: 240611-A-KL464-1002
    Filename: DOD_110377120
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Assumption of Command ceremony, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Assumption of Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    BG Michael Shanley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT