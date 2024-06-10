A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron rests at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 11, 2024. BTF 24-3 is a part of LSGE 24, an umbrella term that incorporates dozens of separate exercises and military activities, under multiple combatant commands, that enables the U.S. Joint Force to train with Allies and partners and improve shared understanding, trust, and interoperability on security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927122
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-XB433-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110376793
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Interior of a B-52H Stratofortress, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
