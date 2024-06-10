Interior of a B-52H Stratofortress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron rests at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 11, 2024. BTF 24-3 is a part of LSGE 24, an umbrella term that incorporates dozens of separate exercises and military activities, under multiple combatant commands, that enables the U.S. Joint Force to train with Allies and partners and improve shared understanding, trust, and interoperability on security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)