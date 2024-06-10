Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Supports Marines during Native Fury 24

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing provided vital logistical support to U.S. Marines who participated in Native Fury 24 – a three-week-long exercise in May that executed various dynamic training events including a long-distance convoy in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927121
    VIRIN: 240531-F-RY227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110376789
    Length: 00:01:11
    This work, 380th AEW Supports Marines during Native Fury 24, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    ARCENT
    NATIVEFURY24

