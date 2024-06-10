The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing provided vital logistical support to U.S. Marines who participated in Native Fury 24 – a three-week-long exercise in May that executed various dynamic training events including a long-distance convoy in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927121
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-RY227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110376789
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th AEW Supports Marines during Native Fury 24, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
