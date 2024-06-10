Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC celebrates Pride Month (720p without graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command celebrated Pride Month during a celebration June 7, 2024, at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The Department of Defense recognizes June as Pride Month, celebrating LGBTQI+ service members who have courageously served and sacrificed in the U.S. military. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927120
    VIRIN: 240612-F-VG042-1004
    Filename: DOD_110376757
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC celebrates Pride Month (720p without graphics), by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Pride
    Pride Month
    Special Observance
    LGBTQ
    Taking care of our people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT