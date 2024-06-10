The 21st Theater Sustainment Command celebrated Pride Month during a celebration June 7, 2024, at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The Department of Defense recognizes June as Pride Month, celebrating LGBTQI+ service members who have courageously served and sacrificed in the U.S. military. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927118
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-VG042-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110376738
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC celebrates Pride Month (1080p without graphics), by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
