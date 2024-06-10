Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kanto Pride Month 2024

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    LGBTQ+ service members serving in the Kanto Plain area, along with Command Master Chief of Naval Facilities Atsugi, CMC Leonard Anderson, talk about what Pride means to them and why it's important.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927095
    VIRIN: 240610-F-KW390-9928
    Filename: DOD_110376262
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Pride
    Yokota AB
    Pride Month
    Kanto Plain
    LGBTQ+

