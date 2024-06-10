106th Engineer Detachment Soldiers drill holes for explosives on troop project at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Soldiers with the 106th Engineer Detachment (Quarry) of the Wisconsin National Guard work on drilling holes into a hill with sandstone June 7, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a troop project. The engineers coordinated the special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 01:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927088
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-OK556-4974
|Filename:
|DOD_110376173
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
