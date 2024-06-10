KATUSA Friendship Week Eighth Army Run

U.S. Army support command teams under Eighth Army participate in an Eighth Army run as the opening event of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 22:23
