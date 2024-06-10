Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Friendship Week Eighth Army Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army support command teams under Eighth Army participate in an Eighth Army run as the opening event of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. ​​KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 22:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927081
    VIRIN: 240611-A-MK555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110375974
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week Eighth Army Run, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    camphumphreys
    eightharmy
    wegotogether
    usaghumphreys
    katusafriendshipweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT