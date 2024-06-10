KATUSA Friendship Week Eighth Army Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army support command teams under Eighth Army participate in an Eighth Army run as the opening event of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. ​​KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)