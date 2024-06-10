19 ESC Change of Command

19th ESC hosted the Change of Command ceremony for U.S. Army General Frederick L. Crist, the outgoing commander, and Brigadier General Jin H. Pak at Camp Walker, South Korea June 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 22:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927079
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-RX807-6612
|Filename:
|DOD_110375966
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
