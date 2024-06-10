Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X | Conclusion of the exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army call end of exercise for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927065
    VIRIN: 240612-A-TP864-8570
    Filename: DOD_110375696
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PH

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndIndoPacific

