Today I went to work with the machinery technicians aboard Coast Guard Cutter James: here’s how it went

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek works with the machinery technicians aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 3, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Kaczmarek engaged with members of the auxiliary department and worked on different systems on board James. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)