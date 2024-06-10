Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supplements and Fitness - What if You are Struggling with Exercise - Video 2

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones, Air National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Program Branch Chief, addresses the issue of those who may struggle with exercise and how to overcome those issues.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 14:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927045
    VIRIN: 240110-F-HZ960-5837
    Filename: DOD_110374694
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    fitness
    DDRP
    fitness and health

