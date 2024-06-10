CF Gold Allows for Medical Soldiers from Different Components to Share Goals in Future Army Medicine

Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) hosted the 18th annual Company Field General Officers Leadership Development Course, better known as CF Gold. CF Gold is the premiere leadership course for Army medical leaders allowing a shared vision across components and even among international Allies and partners.
