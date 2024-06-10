Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CF Gold Allows for Medical Soldiers from Different Components to Share Goals in Future Army Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) hosted the 18th annual Company Field General Officers Leadership Development Course, better known as CF Gold. CF Gold is the premiere leadership course for Army medical leaders allowing a shared vision across components and even among international Allies and partners.

    Music Credit: Neon Aurora by Paisley Pink, provided by Epidemic Sound

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927036
    VIRIN: 240605-A-XO050-1001
    Filename: DOD_110374530
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CF Gold Allows for Medical Soldiers from Different Components to Share Goals in Future Army Medicine, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MCDS
    807th MCDS
    Interoperabiity
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    CFGOLD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT