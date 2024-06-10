Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Our MPs!

    GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Avriel Hurst from 92nd Military Police Company "Rock Solid", 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, works the roads with the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron on 20 March 2024 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927023
    VIRIN: 240320-A-PT551-6535
    Filename: DOD_110374191
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    This work, Meet Our MPs!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    Military Police
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant

