Today I went to work with the main propulsion division aboard Coast Guard Cutter James: here's how it went

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek works with the machinery technicians aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 8, 2024, while underway in the Southern Atlantic Ocean. Kaczmarek worked with the machinery technicians to repair a diesel generator while underway. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)
