    Keesler News 10 June 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's MSgt Release Party and the 403rd Wing's exercise and preview upcoming events including Keesler's first Diversity Fair and the Freedom Fest Celebration. They also discuss the importance of heat safety as part of the 101 Critical days of Summer.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926996
    VIRIN: 240610-F-PI774-9384
    Filename: DOD_110373963
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 10 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW

