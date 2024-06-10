SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's MSgt Release Party and the 403rd Wing's exercise and preview upcoming events including Keesler's first Diversity Fair and the Freedom Fest Celebration. They also discuss the importance of heat safety as part of the 101 Critical days of Summer.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|926996
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-PI774-9384
|Filename:
|DOD_110373963
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 10 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
