Keesler News 10 June 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's MSgt Release Party and the 403rd Wing's exercise and preview upcoming events including Keesler's first Diversity Fair and the Freedom Fest Celebration. They also discuss the importance of heat safety as part of the 101 Critical days of Summer.