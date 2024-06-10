Members of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa combined efforts with our French, Spanish and Djiboutian partners to rehearse rescuing military personnel and civilians from a hostile environment during Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5-6, 2024 off the coast of Djibouti. The biannual personnel recovery exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime, improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kevin Nious)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 07:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926990
|VIRIN:
|240506-Z-LA754-3724
|Filename:
|DOD_110373765
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Shark 24-2 CJTF-HOA Crisis Response, by SFC Cambrin Bassett, SGT Joshua Durant, SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, SrA Kevin Nious, SSgt Juan Paz and SGT Lark Sine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT