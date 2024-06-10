Bull Shark 24-2 CJTF-HOA Crisis Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa combined efforts with our French, Spanish and Djiboutian partners to rehearse rescuing military personnel and civilians from a hostile environment during Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5-6, 2024 off the coast of Djibouti. The biannual personnel recovery exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime, improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kevin Nious)