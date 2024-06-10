Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Shark 24-2 CJTF-HOA Crisis Response

    DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett, Sgt. Joshua Durant, Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen, Senior Airman Kevin Nious, Staff Sgt. Juan Paz and Sgt. Lark Sine

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa combined efforts with our French, Spanish and Djiboutian partners to rehearse rescuing military personnel and civilians from a hostile environment during Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5-6, 2024 off the coast of Djibouti. The biannual personnel recovery exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime, improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kevin Nious)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926990
    VIRIN: 240506-Z-LA754-3724
    Filename: DOD_110373765
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DJ

    africom
    CJTFHOA
    StrongerTogether
    BullShark24

