    Eighth Army Run Ignites KATUSA Friendship Week

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    To kickoff KATUSA Friendship Week, Eighth Army held a command run at garrisons across South Korea. Here is highlights from the Eighth Army run on U.S. Garrison Humphreys June 10, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926984
    VIRIN: 240610-A-MK555-2002
    Filename: DOD_110373522
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    korea
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA

