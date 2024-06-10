Eighth Army Run Ignites KATUSA Friendship Week

To kickoff KATUSA Friendship Week, Eighth Army held a command run at garrisons across South Korea. Here is highlights from the Eighth Army run on U.S. Garrison Humphreys June 10, 2024.
|06.10.2024
|06.11.2024 02:57
|Package
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
