Reel: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army fire M777A2 howitzers during Exercise Thunder Walk 24

U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, fire M777A2 medium towed 155 mm howitzers during Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26 to June 6, 2024. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Action Trailer Intro composed by AlexeyAnisimov/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com